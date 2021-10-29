Nompilo Dlamini has been sharing her journey and battle against cystic fibrosis with her followers on social media

As she awaits her lung transplant, Nompilo decided to have a solo jam session in her hospital bed to an Adele song

She shared the clip online and received a whole bunch of positive comments from South African social media users

South Africa's sweetheart Nompilo Dlamini is awaiting her lung transplant. The cystic fibrosis warrior shared a cute clip of herself jamming out to Adele's Rolling in the Deep. The video is just over 1-minute and 43 seconds long.

Nompilo seems to be cosy in a hospital bed as she dances along to the hit song. The inspiring young woman is a living motivation to many out there who are close to giving up. Nompilo's contagious smile is everything!

The video has gained almost 5 000 views on Twitter. Take a look at it below:

Mzansi sends their love to Nompilo

@MindingMynown said:

"I'm so in love with your energy. Some of us just feel spoiled at this point. Keep fighting, keep winning and mostly keep motivating."

@Mr_HUMA shared:

"You look so much better and more alive. We are happy for you and we are still thankful for @casspernyovest & others who contributed to this great cause. May the great Lord bless your beautiful hearts. And of course we have to be grateful to the Almighty for the gift of life."

@rati_khoza tweeted:

"You look so much better already. Can't wait for the process to be complete so that you can enjoy the 2nd chance."

@Spitegal added:

"God is with you baby."

@kiki_goodness tweeted:

"I love you for being this strong..."

@Fibsixoneeightn added:

"I love you sis. You are so inspiring. God has been faithful in your life."

Lung transplant patient arrives in India for procedure, SA celebrates: #SaveNompilo

Previously, Briefly News reported that Nompilo Dlamini finally arrived in India ahead of her highly-anticipated lung transplant operation. Earlier in October, the social media influencer told her followers that her trip had taken an unexpected turn after it was postponed due to ill-health.

However, it now appears that it's all systems go for the young woman, who's fought long and bravely to get to the point where she can get the life-saving procedure.

Taking to her @NkhosiLa Twitter account on Tuesday morning, Dlamini tweeted that she'd arrived in the Asian country and thanked Saffas for their continued support.

