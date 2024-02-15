A young woman took to social media to showcase how South African men spoiled their partners on Valentine's Day

In the video, one can see all the different types of flowers that were coming out of the store, which the gentlemen purchased

The online community reacted to the stunner's video, with many gushing over the men's grand gestures

This year, the men in Mzansi were not playing when it came to Valentine's Day, as they proved it in a video that is making rounds on social media.

Mzansi men's adorable gestures

A young lady who appeared to be sitting in the parking lot in front of a store filmed all the gentlemen who came out with Valentine's Day flowers. The clip caused a huge buzz among netizens on social media.

The video posted by @samkeezy1 on TikTok has gathered over 89K views, thousands of likes and many comments. The online community were flattered by the men's gestures.

Watch the video below:

Netizens gushed over the lady's video

People flocked to the woman's comments section to gush over the men's thoughtful gestures, while others poked fun at the clip.

Sunflowerzmum said:

"Honestly, its good to see men appreciating women this year, a lot of men participated."

Mbalenhle wrote:

"The brothers are stepping up eyy .Love it."

Mbali Aya Mlaba gushed over the clip, saying:

"But this warms my heart."

Naledixaba772 commented:

"Nah man, love is such a beautiful thing."

Rosemakeleni shared:

"Imagine seeing your bf carrying flowers in this video ube ungatholanga nix."

Woman's' best friend sends Valentine's' Day delivery

Briefly News previously reported on a woman who shared a video showing she had a cute Valentine's Day. The clip by the woman got attention from online users.

The lady's video reminded people that there is more than romantic love on Valentine's. The TikTokker's clip got thousands of likes from netizens who thought it was cute. A woman @m_patiencee in a TikTok video received a Valentine's Day package. The clip shows her friend surprised her with a flower and some treats in a handwritten note.

