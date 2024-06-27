Amanda du-Pont recently celebrated her birthday and seemingly teased a boyfriend reveal

The media personality shared photos from her b-day shoot, including one of a man holding her hand

Nevertheless, Mzansi showed love to the former Skeem Saam star and wished her well on her special day

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Amanda Du-Pont seemingly showed off her man in her birthday photoshoot. Images: amandadupont

Source: Instagram

Amanda du-Pont recently celebrated another trip around the sun with a stunning birthday photoshoot and one picture that is set to raise some questions.

Amanda du-Pont celebrates her birthday

For her 36th birthday, Amanda du-Pont shared pictures from an elegant photoshoot to mark her new year.

Taking to her Instagram page, the former Skeem Saam actress wore a backless white dress and rocked a platinum blonde wig for some snaps. She held up a bunch of clear balloons as she posed for the photos.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In the last picture, however, the actress put down the balloons and grabbed a man's hand reaching up to her. Noticeably, the fair complexion of the mystery man's hand is far from that of her rumoured bae, Bafana Sindane.

This begs the question of whether she found a new boo or the mysterious hand was there to spark curiosity. Perhaps this was the man she was pictured with months after finalising her divorce.

Whatever it is, the actress sure knows how to keep her personal life private!

Mzansi shows love to Amanda du-Pont

Netizens wished Amanda well on her special day:

South African actress, Minnie Dlamini, said:

"Happy Birthday, baby!"

norma.mngoma wrote:

"Happy birthday, wifey!"

innosadiki showed love to Amada:

"Happy birthday, big, beautiful bouncing baby. May God continue to make your light shine. I love you always."

phibloms gushed over the actress:

"Happy birthday, you beautiful force of a woman! Keep shining. You are so radiant."

mduduzithabis posted:

"Happy birthday, Amanda! Sending you the warmest wishes on your special day! May your day be filled with love, laughter, and all things wonderful."

Cyan Boujee shares video with boyfriend

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Cyan Boujee's steamy video with her mystery man.

The couple couldn't keep their hands off each other while swimming together, and Mzansi continued to raise questions about the man's identity.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News