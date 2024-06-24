A lady took to social media to showcase how she surprised her daughter with a brand-new bed that left her emotional

A mother in Mzansi left her daughter speechless after she surprised her with a brand-new bed that left her emotional.

Kid left emotional after getting her new bed

One lady placed a huge smile on her daughter's face in the footage shared by @mikky_dmamzo on the video platform. The clip shows a little girl being called into her room until she is met with her surprise: a brand new bed.

The girl screamed with so much joy that she ran out of her room and went back yet again. She then sat on her bed in awe of her surprise.

Taking to TikTok, the mother simply captioned her post saying:

"When your child has been part of your struggles."

@mikky_dmamzo's video gathered many views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

Thoughtful gift touches the online community

The video touched netizens as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts, saying:

Lelomo said:

"Hai hai Bathong rella the whole day mo."

@thandisisa2316 shared:

"I'm so proud of you, my love. The excitement, ho Ona."

Doglover was inspired:

"Aww. this is gonna be my kids one day when I finally make it in life."

User added:

"As a kid who slept on the floor so much, this makes me so happy. Wish you all the best in life."

