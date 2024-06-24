A TikTok video by @sizayamaah_organization showcases a heartwarming surprise

In the clip, the woman gifted her sister a pre-owned Audi hatchback at her workplace

The video sparked positive reactions online, with many praising the generous gesture

A generous woman went viral on TikTok for surprising her sister with a new car. Image: @sizayamaah_organization

Source: TikTok

A thoughtful woman surprised her sister with a new set of wheels to call her own.

Woman gifts sister an Audi

A heartwarming video shared by TikTok user @sizayamaah_organization shows an Audi hatchback driving toward the sister's workplace before the woman steps out of the vehicle with a bouquet of flowers.

She surprises her sister with the flowers before showing her the car she bought for her, leaving her stunned and at a loss for words.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"I surprised my sister with a car. I know it's not new, but it is new to you," the post read.

SA applauds woman's generosity

The video was met with heartfelt comments from netizens who were touched by the woman's thoughtful gesture in ensuring her sister had a car.

thabo Rabothata was amazed by the siblings' relationship:

"Kante there's still siblings with normal relationships out there? As for thina abanye!!."

Nhleks congratulated the new car owner:

"Congratulations to your sister she's so blessed to have you."

rasekhulajohnmato applauded the woman's kindness:

"You are so kind. People have seven cars, and their brothers and sisters have nothing."

Vongani Bilankulu replied:

"God bless you more and more."

mathabo229 commented:

"OMG. All those who are in tears let's gather here May God continue to bless you abundantly and increase your territory girl."

Nkuh admired the woman's selflessness:

"You remind me of my late brother♥️ he contributed empilweni yami in a way I cannot even explain. Laptop, printer etc. he passed away in my final year of tertiary, I couldn’t even thank him properly ."

Daughter brings mother to tears with brand new Omoda SUV

In another story, Briefly News reported that a loving and generous daughter brought her mother to tears after surprising her with the brand-new SUV.

A TikTok video shared by @ntethesbeauty beautifully captured the moment that she surprised her mother with a new whip.

The footage shows the mother holding a bouquet of flowers at the dealership and completely overcome with emotion as her overjoyed daughter shows her the car that she bought for her.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News