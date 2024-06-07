A woman shared on social media that she surprised a three-year-old girl with a bedroom for her birthday

The woman, possibly the girl's mother, stated she bought the girl a bed as part of the surprise

People filled the comment section with sweet messages and shared that the video made them emotional

A three-year-old girl's mother surprised her with a bedroom for her birthday. Images: @leablanckie2

Source: TikTok

A little girl who wanted a bedroom for her birthday received just that for her special day.

A woman named Leandra, presumably the child's mother, shared a video of the surprise gift on her TikTok account (@leablanckie2). In the heartwarming clip, the three-year-old girl walks down a passage blindfolded and guided by another adult to her new room.

Once she reaches the room door, she is instructed to take the blindfold off to see her big surprise. After seeing her room, the birthday girl remains speechless, taking in what she has received. Viewers only see the pink-covered bed which the girl walks towards.

Leandra tells her daughter in Afrikaans:

"While you were at school, we bought a new bed... Get onto your bed."

The adorable child received more presents in gift bags waiting for her on her bed.

Watch the video below:

Thoughtful gift touches the online community

The viral video garnered over 100,000 views from social media users who positively filled the comment section.

@razaan321 asked herself:

"Why am I always crying for strangers' videos? I love this. It's the little things. Parents are everything."

@kidoradebe said in the comments:

"Ncoh, a room fit for a princess. Baie mooi (very pretty)."

@charmainegovende502 described the room as the "cutest gift ever" and shared:

"I never owned a room. This cutey is blessed."

An emotional @jaqui_burger confessed:

"This made me cry like a baby. My daughter's birthday is soon, and she will turn 13. Oh, how I miss them being this small."

