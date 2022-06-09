Reality television star Somizi Mhlongo has finally opened up on why he is no longer close with his close friend, actress Khanyi Mbau

The media personality addressed the matter during a recent episode of his reality television show Living The Dream With Somizi

He said his friendship with the media personality ended on a sour note because Khanyi disappointed him when she stood him up

Somizi is giving viewers of his reality show the content they signed up for. First, the larger than life media personality gave his side of the story on the nasty divorce with his estranged husband, Mohale Motaung.

Somizi Mhlongo has revealed why he is no longer close friends with Khanyi Mbau in a recent episode of his reality television show. Image: @somizi and @mbaureloaded

The reality television star explained why he is no longer in good books with the Young, Famous and African star during a recent episode of Living The Dream With Somizi.

Somizi said Khanyi disappointed him when she failed to pitch up in Cape Town after he had booked a flight and made arrangements for her, ZAlebs reports. He said:

"I sat with Ndo and he made reservations. I booked her a flight. And she goes quiet, on the day, she went silent, she goes quiet."

According to The Citizen, the Idols SA judge said he hasn't spoken to his former BFF for months and is waiting for her to break the silence. He added:

"To this point, I haven't spoken to Khanyi. I am waiting for her to give me a call, she knows I am angry at her. For me it's little things like that, that disappoints me. It's not even about the money, it's about the effort and time. I feel disrespected."

Lasizwe Dambuza opens up on relationship with his sister Khanyi Mbau: "We are not that close anymore"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that YouTuber Lasizwe Dambuza has finally addressed speculations that he is not in good books with his celebrity sister Khanyi Mbau. The pair, who used to gush over each other on social media at any given opportunity, had the rumour mill spinning when they unfollowed each other.

Fans started to speculate that there was trouble in the siblings' paradise, and Lasizwe just shared that there was some truth to the gossip.

According to ZAlebs, the media personality addressed the rumours in a candid question and answer session with his followers on Instagram.

