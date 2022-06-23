Students at the University of Johannesburg's School Mechanical and Industrial Engineering received an awesome gift for Youth Month from Isuzu Motors South Africa: a diesel engine

The Japanese vehicle maker is one of the world's best diesel engine producers and it hopes the donation will enhance teaching and learning by giving students access to the latest tech

Isuzu is the largest producer of diesel engines in the world and invests heavily in South Africa by producing the D-Max bakkie at its Struandale plant in the Eastern Cape

Students at the University of Johannesburg's School Mechanical and Industrial Engineering will be able to work on one of the world's most advanced diesel engines thanks to Isuzu Motors South Africa.

The company is the largest producer of diesel engines in the world and has a plant in Struandale, Eastern Cape.

The aim of the donation is to expose the students to the latest technology in diesel engines and the Japanese vehicle hopes it will teaching and learning, Quickpic reports.

The announcement coincides with Youth Month in South Africa and the company says the future of the country is a critical source of investment for it. South Africa currently has one of the highest youth unemployment rates in the world at 66.5% according to the SABC.

Dr. Samuel Loyiso Gqibani, Head of School Mechanical and Industrial Engineering says:

“The engine will be used for undergraduate teaching and learning where students will learn about the functioning of an internal combustion engine. The Honours and Masters students will do cutting edge research towards optimising engine performance.”

Isuzu's approach to unlocking the country's youth potential is focused on upskilling them, developing the skill and empowering them with job.

