This weekend's Goodwood Festival of Speed will see Ford shows its Pro Electric SuperVan to the world for the first time

In other news the new Ranger Raptor which will be built in South Africa will be shown to Europeans for the first time as well as one in “Very Gay Raptor” livery

Away from new models, the US carmaker will show off something interesting in the form of its Digit robot which is developed by Agility Robotics

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Ford motor company will show an eclectic array of cars and technology at its Goodwood Festival of Speed display in the United Kingdom from June 23-26.

Production and gaming models will be on display at the Ford stand. Image: Quickpic

Source: UGC

According to Quickpic, three vehicles that Ford will show off at the at the world-famous Goodwood Festival of Speed event near Chichester, UK include the Pro Electric SuperVan, the new Ranger Raptor and a Raptor replete in pride-inspired colours. Labeled by Ford as the “Very Gay Raptor” it has been produced to support the LGBTQ+ community.

The Ford pride-themed Ranger Raptor will be on display at Goodwood. Image: Quickpic

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The electric van is based on the E-Transit that the carmaker will launch in production form in 2024, Motor1.com reports. In actual fact the SuperVan will head up the famous hill to show its electric performance and agility.

The US carmaker will reveal more details about the E-Transit, which is the electric version of the Transit that has been Britain's best-selling van for over 50 years.

Ford's Digit demonstrates next-level autonomous delivery. Image: Quickpic

Source: UGC

Another interesting vehicle set to make its dynamic debut at the Speed festival will be the South African-built Ranger Raptor. Europeans will get to see it for the first time in the flesh and see it take on the famous hill. Its 211kW comes courtesy of a 3.0-litre EcoBoost V6 turbo engine, delivering 491Nm of torque.

Ferrari's incredible Goodwood of Festival of Speed display to showcase 27 of the brand's best models

It's an important year for the Italian supercar brand Ferrari. The company celebrates 75 years since it was formed by Enzo Ferrari and it plans to celebrate wildly at this week's Goodwood Festival of Speed, Briefly News reports.

The annual event in the United Kingdom is known as the 'moving motor show' and Ferrari will have five models conduct dynamic debuts at the event that begins on Thursday 23 June.

Festival-goers will be able to get up close and personal with the new 296 GTB, Roma and the 812 Competizione, which is a lightweight and more powerful version of the 812 Superfast. Total power from the Competizione's 6.5-litre V12 receives a boost to no less than 609kW, according to Ferrari.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News