The Jeep Gladiator has finally been launched in South Africa and is easily the best-looking nee bakkie on the market thanks to muscular styling

The 4x4 is powered by a Pentastar 3.6-litre engine with 209kW and 347Nm of torque mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission

It is capable of wading into 800mm of water and its infotainment system includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

The new Jeep Gladiator is what we in South Africa called a bakkie, or in the United States, its birthplace the 4x4 is called a pickup.

The Jeep Gladiator was launched in South Africa this week. Image: Quickpic

Source: UGC

The Jeep Gladiator Rubicon is the only model available and is priced at which is priced at R1 259 900 which makes it South Africa's most expensive bakkie, IOL reports.

Inside there is an 8.4-inch infotainment touchscreen that houses the navigation and has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability.

The Uconnect system includes easy-to-use features, enhanced processing power, faster startup times and touchscreens that display high-resolution graphics.

You're probably thinking about what powers this beast of a bakkie and that'll be the Pentastar 3.6-litre V6 engine delivering 209kW and 347Nm of torque mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, Quickpic reports.

At R1.2 million the Jeep Gladiator is the most expensive bakkie on sale in South Africa. Image: Quickpic

Source: UGC

The Gladiator's off-road capability has made the carmaker label it the most capable Jeep yet. Under the skin, it uses a Rock-Trac 4x4 system that has heavy-duty third-generation Dana 44 front and rear axles. Its four-wheel-drive low ratio of 4:1.

The rear axle ratio is standard as are Tru-Lok locking differentials. It's capable of towing 2712 kg with the available Max Towing Package.

Source: Briefly News