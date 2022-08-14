A Tesla Model 3 electric luxury sedan was spotted in Johannesburg at an intersection at which the traffic lights weren't working

South African Elon Musk founded the electric car company and at the moment Teslas aren't available in the country

One of the commenters said "And the traffic lights are out… how ironic! Tesla + Eskom"

Source: UGC

The viral post was uploaded on Polow Stance's Facebook page and was shared over 750 times.

According to Tesla, the Model 3 costs $35 000 or around R565 867 and is currently not for sale in South Africa.

South African Elon Musk started the company and the Model 3 has a range of 354km and can reach 98km/h from a standstill in 5.6 seconds.

Many of the viewers noticed the traffic lights in the image were not working and quickly saw the irony in that it was probably loadshedding at that moment.

South Africans responded to the Facebook post and offered their comments:

Mateen Thabo says:

"And the traffic lights are out… how ironic! Tesla + Eskom."

Emanuela Van Tonder says:

"Jump one installment and it will drive itself to the dealer."

Reshano Fernando Gallant says:

"Hope he got a UPS or generator in his boot."

Emmanuel Chinamano says:

"Here in Zim, we have only 1 but it's no longer moving due to permanent absence of electricity."

Moebien Daniels says:

"You guys are worried about the traffic lights I'm worried where he's gonna find a taillight that's broken."

Alexander Parkes says:

"Ironically the traffic lights are out, loadshedding perhaps. Keep those batteries charged..."

Kevin Thyssen says:

"Irony. Huge eksdom powerlines above the powerless traffic lights, while sitting stationary, in an electric vehicle."

Source: Briefly News