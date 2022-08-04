As Europeans deal with soaring temperatures across the continent, a German supercharger station has been fitted with a pool

Tesla unveiled the pool this week, dubbed the 'super pool' in Hilden, Germany and can be used for owners to cool off while their car charges

A video by Tesla vlogger Tesla Welt Podcast showcased the pool for the first time and offered information and news

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Tesla has fitted a 'super pool' at a charging station in Hilden, Germany, for owners to lounge in while their car charges.

Tesla owners who charge their cars at a supercharger in Hilden, Germany, can enjoy lounging in a Tesla-owned pool. Image: Youtube

Source: UGC

A video of the pool was posted by Tesla Welt Podcast and received close to 40 000 views and provides information about the 'super pool'.

According to Jalopnik, the pool is made from a dumpster and painted black with Tesla's logo printed on the side.

The US publication isn't convinced the pool matches the aesthetic of the supercharger infrastructure and style.

Dad of 9 Elon Musk breaks silence on fathering twins: 'I'm helping the underpopulation crisis'

Briefly News reports that Tesla boss Elon Musk revealed in a series of social media posts addressed the claims that he fathered twins with a woman who is an executive at one of his companies.

The world's richest man took to Twitter and said he is here to "help the underpopulation crisis" and said the world needed more people.

The South African-born entrepreneur has 9 children, with the latest two being born recently, and he shows no signs of stopping.

The world's richest man addressed the reports that emerged this week that he added two more children to a total of nine after one of his executives gave birth to twins.

The 51-year-old celebrated his birthday on June 28 and said people not having children is a worry for the world.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News