Elon Musk has addressed the news that he is the father of twins with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis

The world's richest man took to Twitter and said he is here to "help the underpopulation crisis" and said the world needed more people

The South African-born entrepreneur has 9 children with the latest two being born recently and he shows no signs of stopping

In a series of social media posts, Elon Musk addressed the claims that he fathered twins with a woman who is an executive at one of his companies.

Elon Musk has nine children after news reports emerged that he welcomed twins with an executive from one of his companies. Image: Getty

The world's richest man addressed the reports from Business Insider that emerged this week that he added two more children to a total of nine after one of his executives gave birth to twins.

The 51-year-old celebrated his birthday on June 28 and says people not having children is a worry for the world.

Musk fathered five children with his first wife Justine Wilson, the South China Morning Post reports. While TMZ reports that the mother of Musk's twins born in November 2021 is Shivon Zilis who works as a Neuralink executive. The company develops high bandwidth brain-machine interfaces.

Musk tweeted:

