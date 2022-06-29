Kendall Jenner is a fashion model and reality TV star from Keeping up with the Kardashians fame. The 26-year-old is worth $45 million and has great taste in cars of which she owns several different models including performance cars and SUVs. We take a look at five photographs of the world's highest-paid supermodel with her cool rides and whips.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Kendall Jenner has great taste in cars, especially the vintage kind. Image: Instagram / RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Source: UGC

It's clear from Kendall Jenner's Instagram posts that she loves cars. Between the modelling photographs on her timeline, there are several cool cars that constantly pop up on her social media. In 2018 Forbes labelled Jenner as the world's highest-paid model when she earned $22.5 million. It suffices to say the 26-year-old can buy very expensive cars, however, Jenner seems to enjoy vintage whips.

1. Porsche 911 (993) Carrera 4S coupe

The sleek two-door black German sports car is powered by a 3.6-litre Boxer engine with 210kW and 340N.m and has a claimed zero to 100km/h sprint time of 5.4 seconds and a top speed of 270km/h, according to AutoEvolution.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

2. Mercedes-Benz G Wagon cabriolet

This limited SUV with a drop-top is one of 200 units produced by Mercedes-Benz and is powered by a 5.0-litre V8 engine and has three diff-locks to ensure its off-road prowess, according to The Sun.

3. Rolls-Royce electric toy car

Jenner's playful nature lends itself to having a good time and she posted a pic of her posing in a Rolls-Royce toy car that's electrically powered. On Jenner's 21st birthday, a Middle-Eastern businessman gifted the model a Rolls-Royce as a surprise, according to Teen Vogue.

4. Rolls-Royce Wraith Convertible

This is easily the most expensive car in Jenner's collection with a price tag of R5.4 million and the Wraith is powered by a V12 engine with over 500kW that burns the rear tyres easily, AutoBizz reports.

Jenner took some friends to a race track to have some fun in their whips, including the Wraith.

5. 1960 Cadillac Eldorado

We said Jenner loves vintage cars and it doesn't get more old-school American than a Cadillac Eldorado. It's powered by a 6.4-litre V8 engine mated to a four-speed automatic gearbox.

The Daily Mail reports that the model enjoys going for long drives in her drop-top 60s American car and pumps fuel herself in the Californian suburb of Malibu.

The top 5 most expensive celeb cars including Jay-Z’s R130 million Maybach and The Rock’s R38 million Pagani

Other celebrities who earn huge sums of money and love cars include Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson who is the world's highest-paid actor earning $270 million in 2021, Briefly News reports.

Johnson bought a high-performance sports car for $2.4 million called a Pagani Huayra. The Jumanji actor also makes revenue from selling champagne, Teremana tequila and sneakers under his own brands.

Movie stars, fashion moguls and rappers earn high salaries which means they can afford some of the most expensive cars on the planet. We take a look at the top five most expensive cars owned by celebs, from fashion designer Ralph Lauren's rare Bugatti Type 57SC Atlantic to Floyd Mayweather's Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News