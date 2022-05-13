The South African economy is not in a great place right now, interest rates are increasing as is the price of fuel and many consumers are looking for more bang for their buck

We take a look at the five cheapest cars on sale in South Africa with prices starting from just below R150 000

The brands on our list are from China, India, Japan and France with two Suzuki models in the top five

There has perhaps never been a time when consumers are searching for affordable private transport as rising interest rates and fuel prices punch holes in South Africans' wallets.

Whether you're a first-time buyer or scaling down from a larger car into something more affordable, we have a comprehensive list of the most affordable new cars on sale in South Africa.

The Renault Kwid and Suzuki Celerio are among the five cheapest cars in SA.

1. BAIC D20 – R149 990

The most affordable new car in Mzansi is from the Chinese brand BAIC and it's called the D20. Power comes from a 1,3-litre naturally-aspirated with 75kW and 128N.m mated to a five-speed manual transmission.

Standard safety items include ABS, EBD, ISO-FIX restraint system and automatic door locks with speed sensors, TimesLive reports.

BAIC D20. Image: Baic SA

2. Suzuki S-Presso - R156 900

The little Japanese hatchback is powered by a smaller 1,0-litre petrol engine with no turbo that sports 50kW and 90N.m sent to the front wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox.

Niceties include rear parking sensors and electric windows upfront. The Suzuki S-Presso comes standard with a two-year or 30 000km Service Plan.

Suzuki S Presso. Image: Suzuki SA

3. Mahindra KUV100 Nxt 1.2 G80 K2+ - R162 999

The entry from India has been on sale for several years locally, and while it isn't as popular as some of the other cars it is packed with value.

It's powered by a 1,2-litre naturally-aspirated 61kW and 115N.m that powers the front wheels via a five-speed manual transmission. The Indian hatch has two front airbags, ABS and EBD and is sold with a three-year or 100 000 km service plan.

Mahindra KUV100 Nxt. Image: Quickpic

4. Renault Kwid 1.0 Expression - R170 400

By far the most popular car on the list, the Renault Kwid has 50kW and 90N.m from its 1,0-litre petrol engine connected to a five-speed manual transmission, Quickpic reports.

It has a few bells and whistles such as Bluetooth connectivity, USB port and two front airbags. ABS and EBD are standard, as well as a warranty.

Renault Kwid. Image: CarWale

5. Suzuki Celerio 1.0 GA - R174 900

The newest member to the list, Briefly News test drove the latest generation Celerio at its local launch in Johannesburg earlier this year and came away impressed by the diminutive Japanese hatchback.

Power is derived from a high-revving 1,0-litre engine with claimed outputs of 49kW and 89N.m and its claimed fuel consumption is less than 4,5 litres per 100km. Handy when one factors in the high fuel price.

Look out for air-conditioning and parking sensors as well as two airbags up front and ABS and EBD on the safety front.

Suzuki Celerio. Image: MotorPress

