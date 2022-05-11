The new Tiggo 7 Pro SUV has been launched in Mzansi slotting in between the 4 Pro and 8 Pro models

Pricing begins from R409 900 for the Distinction model with both derivatives using a 1,5-litre turbo petrol engine

One of the guarantees includes a five-year or 150 000 km general mechanical warranty and offers a comprehensive 10-year or 1-million-kilometre engine warranty

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Chery's range in South Africa is complete with the launch of the new Tiggo 7 Pro to occupy the upper-midrange position in its SUV line-up.

At launch, two versions of the Tiggo 7 Pro will be available in Distinctive and Executive trim levels.

The new Chery Tiggo 7 Pro enters the local market and slots between the 4 Pro and 8 Pro models. Image: Quickpic

Source: UGC

On the specification front the Tiggo 7 Pro, both models sports 18-inch alloy wheels with red brake callipers on the Executive model, IOL reports.

Chery has made the roof-mounted spoiler and dual faux exhaust surrounds are standard. All lights are LEDs and switch on automatically.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The styling of the new Tiggo 7 Pro is distinctive with LED rear lights. Image: Quickpic

Source: UGC

A 1,5 litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder engine with 108kW and 210N.m does duty in both models, Quickpic reports.The power is sent to the front wheels via a CVT transmission.

Inside there are black leather seats with the driver’s pew featuring six-way electric adjustment, and in the Executive model, the passenger seat has four-way electrical adjustment.

In terms of infotainment, a seven-incch digital instrument cluster offers a host of customisation options.

In the middle of the dashboard is a 10.25” touchscreen that has Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Bluetooth hands-free dialling as standard. This screen offers a display of the standard reverse camera and there are two USB ports in front and one in the second row.

Wireless charging and multiple colour ambient lighting as standard.

LED headlights are standard on the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro. Image: Quickpic

Source: UGC

Other niceties include a voice command system that allows for full control of the cabin, climate control and even the one-touch electric windows and (on the Executive model) the operation of the electric panoramic sunroof.

The climate control system is rather advanced and is fitted with surgical-level N95 air filtering, and it also powers the cooling system of the cooled central glove box.

In terms of practicality, the luggage capacity is rated at 475 litres or up to 1 500 litres of storage with the 60:40 seats folded down.

Chery sells the Tiggo 7 Pro models are sold with a five-year or 60 000 km service plan. Pricing starts at R409 900 for the Distinction model and tops out at R444 900 for the flagship Executive.

Everything you need to know about the new Chery Tiggo 8 Pro

Chery's flagship SUV, the Tiggo 8 Pro, has been launched in South Africa this week. The carmaker says our market is the first right-hand-drive market to receive the model and is available at 50 dealers across the country, Briefly News reports.

The range consists of two models: Distinction and Executive. Both are powered by a 1,6-litre turbo petrol engine with 145kW and 290N.m, power is sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

From a design point of view, the Tiggo 8 Pro sports satin chrome finishes across the lower air intake, fog lamps, grille, windows and lower door section. LED headlights are standard there's a distinctive LED daytime driving light design that helps give the flagship an imposing front-end coupled with a large grille.

Source: Briefly News