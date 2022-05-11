Lexus South Africa has added hybrid-powered models to its recently launched NX compact SUV range

Order books for the new model are open as the Japanese marque continues on its carbon-neutral strategy

The latest NX models are priced from R888 500 and comprise three grades, including F Sport, EX and SE

Lexus South Africa has added its hybrid-powered models to the compact SUV NX's range.

There will be three trim lines namely EX, SE and the flagship F-Sport and all will carry the 350 badge.

Alongside the petrol-powered siblings, use a 2,5-litre normally-aspirated mated to an eight-speed automatic EX grade while the 2.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine is only for the flagship F-Sport.

In terms of the hybrid range, there is the NX 350h EX (standard grade), NX 350h SE (luxury spec) and NX 350h F Sport, MotorPress reports.

The NX introduced items such as the 14-inch Lexus Interface multimedia system and the “Hello Lexus” voice command to the E-latch door system.

A new infotainment system is used in the Lexus NX. Image: MotorPress

In terms of connectivity, there is wireless Apple Car Play and Android Auto, as well as other niceties such as the Lexus Voice Assistant.

The engine of course is the main attraction at the heart of the NX lies Lexus' fourth-generation large capacity hybrid system combining a 2,5-litre inline four-cylinder petrol engine delivering 179kW.

The claimed fuel consumption is 5,0 litres per 100 kilometres and performance figures indicate zero to 100km/h in 7.7 seconds, reaching a governed top speed of 200km/h.

Heated and cooled seats are available on the F-Sport model. Image: MotorPress

A standard feature is the motor-driven AWD E-Four system which has been incorporated on the rear transaxle. This system aids with improved torque delivery to the rear wheels, thus providing excellent performance off the line and improved overall drivability as well as fuel economy.

The NX 350h EX retails for R888 500, the 350h SE grade is R1 040 700, while the flagship F-Sport hybrid grade carries a price tag of R 1 065 500.

Standard across the range is the Pre-crash system which has now been improved and includes Front Cross Traffic Alert.

The specification is top-notch, with even the EX offered with 18-inch wheels, on the SE Grade, the NX hybrid comes standard with a 20-inch wheel.

Standard features LED headlamps with automatic high-beams, dual-zone climate control, power-adjustable and heated front seats (front and rear for SE grade), heads-up display for the SE grade and the human-centric Tazuna cockpit concept across the range.

The hybrid SE grade and F-Sport come standard with a panoramic view monitor, wireless smartphone charging as well as a sliding panoramic roof.

Every Lexus NX is delivered with the Lexus Warranty Experience featuring the brand’s best-in-class seven-year or 105 000km Warranty and Full Maintenance Plan.

