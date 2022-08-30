Prince Kaybee loves cars and motorsport, but the musician took it one step further last year when he competed in the virtual Kyalami 9 Hour

He chose to drive a McLaren 720S in the GT3 endurance race that has an amazing history in South Africa

The Fetch Your Life singer consistently tests the McLaren 720S by logging on to various sim racing platforms

Sim racing's popularity became mainstream during the lockdown period and Prince Kaybee showed off his racing skills behind the screen.

Singer Prince Kaybee has a hobbie that most people don't know about. Image: Jabulani Langa/Foto24/Gallo / Getty

The South African musician has widely shared the car he uses online: a McLaren 720S GT3.

The Fetch Your Life singer showed off his cool racing skills at the virtual Kyalami 9 Hour endurance race in 2021. Prince Kaybee competed in the first-ever virtual version of the iconic race part of the Intercontinental GT Challenge.

According to McLaren, the road-going version of the British supercar is powered by a turbocharged 3.8-litre engine with over 500kW and can reach 100km/h from a standstill in under three seconds.

It has aerodynamic tweaks to make it slice through the air as fast as possible and is made from carbon fibre to keep the weight down.

Check out this clip, Prince Kaybee posted on Twitter:

