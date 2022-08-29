South Africans were unimpressed with the 2022 South African Music Awards (SAMAs) because of its lacklustre show

The SAMAs were highly anticipated as the country did not see the highly acclaimed event for a few years

Excited viewers who looked forward to the SAMAS were left disappointed by what they had to offer

The 2022 SAMAs left many South African netizens dissatisfied with the occasion. People who tuned in to watch the show regretted wasting their time.

The country's live reaction to the national music awards was a lot of criticism, as many felt that the SAMAs fell short in 2022. Image: Getty Images/Sean Anthony Eddy/Gallo Images

Many peeps took to social media to express their disappointment over how the SAMAs went. Netizens had several points about what the SAMAs could have done better.

SAMAs leave South Africans unhappy

Online users who kept up with the 2022 SAMAs using the Twitter hashtag #SAMAs28. The music award ceremony was held in Sun City in 2022 on a Sunday. TimesLIVE reports that most of the SAMAs audience was left with only negative things to say.

Mzansi netizens picked the award show apart as they expressed being severely disappointed by what they were seeing.

@tshepo_segodi commented:

"Dear #SAMAs28, please next year can you just broadcast your show on local radio stations."

@Hloboso_M commented:

"#SAMA28 is proof that South Africa will never disappoint when it comes to disappointing."

@MamochaboS commented:

"Kgane sound ye? No man this is wrong #SAMAs28"

@msiyana30 commented:

"Ininzi nje into e wrong ngezi SAMA awards #SAMAs28 [So many things are wrong]"

Source: Briefly News