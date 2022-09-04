Uncle Waffles has burst onto the music scene and garnered attention from across the world

The 22-year-old recently received a brand new whip from Hyundai; the Staria is the carmaker's luxury bus

The Swaziland-born DJ is readying to take up a residency on BBC Radio 1 every Thurday night

Uncle Waffles has secured a cool new lux whip from Hyundai, and it's their new Staria bus.

Uncle Waffles' new whip can seat up to 11 people and has a twin sun roof. Image: Instagram

According to social media entertainment reporter Musa Khawula's Twitter post, Uncles Waffles has signed up with Hyundai as an ambassador.

The 22-year-old received a brand new Staria van worth R1.1 million as part of the partnership. The Staria is powered by a 2.2-litre turbodiesel engine with 130kW and 430Nm. The top speed is 185km/.

The South Korean carmaker launched the new vehicle in 2021, with its striking front grille design and a horizontal LED light bar.

According to Hyundai, the flagship Lux model is fitted with cool features that the Tanzania hitmaker and her crew can enjoy, such as cruise control, electric sliding doors, Apple CarPlay, and a rearview camera.

Other luxury items are electrically-controlled front seats, heating and cooling functions for the two front rows of seats, a smartphone induction charger, and a twin sunroof.

The Stara is the perfect whip for the Amapiano star and her entourage to enjoy on a road trip or to different events across South Africa.

Uncles Waffles Amapiano's music has garnered international attention, and recently the BBC announced she would take up a residency on the British broadcaster's station every Thursday.

