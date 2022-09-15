Emtee celebrates his 30th birthday on 17 September, and the rapper is well-known as a big Mercedes-Benz fan

He went so far as to get the brand's logo tattooed on his neck and then wanted to have it removed

The rapper was dropped by the record label Ambitiouz Entertainment after it removed his cars and apartment in Midrand

The South African rapper, Emtee, has been in the news lately after receiving two nominations at the recent South African Music Awards.

The rapper is famous in the music industry for having a Mercedes-Benz tattoo on his neck, reports Mgosi.co.za.

His love affair began in 2017 when he purchased a Mercedes-Benz SUV, and he already had an A-Class, Zkhiphani.co.za reports.

The Mercedes-Benz GLE is a mid-size luxury SUV powered by turbocharged engines in either petrol or diesel guise. It is fitted with luxury leather seats with heating and cooling functionality.

The most powerful model is the AMG GLE 63, which has a V8 engine with a sonorous noise from its quad tailpipes.

Andile Mpisane challenges followers to dance while challenge while jamming in front of R3.8 million whip

Briefly News reported that Andile Mpisane posted an excellent video of him dancing to his new Amapiano song Makhwapheni.

The Royal AC chairman uploaded a video to his Instagram account, showing him dancing to his new song Makhwapheni and challenging his social media followers to post their best effort.

The winner would receive R10 000 in prize money for the best rendition.

The 21-year-old was dancing in front of his Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 whip. According to Mercedes-Benz, the GLS 600 is powered by a 4.0-litre Biturbo engine 410kW and 730Nm mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

It has a top speed of 250km/h and can reach 100km/h from a standstill in 4.9 seconds. In addition, it is fitted with an air suspension and entertainment screens for the rear passengers to enjoy. It is priced at R3.8 million.

