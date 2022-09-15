Nasty C is one of South Africa's top musicians and rappers. He also has a car collection that includes a Mercedes Benz AMG GT, 2018 Mercedes Benz A Class, Mercedes AMG C43, Mercedes AMG C63 Coupe and Audi Q2.

SA rapper Nasty C has been spending most of his time in the United States. Image: Instagram

Source: Getty Images

According to ZAlebs, Nasty C burst onto the scene in 2012 and released bangers yearly.

We check out five of his cool whips; most of them are Mercedes-Benz performance models after the rapper signed with the German carmaker as a brand ambassador in 2016, reports SAHipHopMag.co.za.

1. Mercedes-Benz C63

The C63 is a performance coupe with a turbocharged engine. Image: Netcarshow

Source: UGC

According to Mercedes, the C63 is a German hotrod with a powerful 4.0-litre Biturbo engine with 375kW. Its V8 motor emits a sonorous noise through its quad tailpipes.

2. Mercedes-AMG GT

For a long time, the Mercedes-AMG GT has been the flagship sports car from the German carmaker. Image: Netcarshow

Source: UGC

According to Mercedes, the two-door sports coupe was conceived to take on the Porsche 911 as the quintessential sports car. It uses the AMG-derived V8 motor pumped up to scintillating performance levels.

3. Mercedes-Benz A-Class

The entry-level Mercedes-Benz car is the A-Class. Image: Netcarshow

Source: UGC

According to Mercedes, the second-generation A-Class significantly departed from the first-generation model.

The sleeker-looking model used turbo engines and manual and automatic transmissions.

4. Audi Q2

The Audi Q2 is a compact SUV that is in its second generation. Image: Netcarshow

Source: UGC

According to Audi, the Q2 was launched in 2017 and is a compact SUV with a 405-litre-sized boot.

It used turbo engines in either petrol or diesel form. The transmission options were manual or twin-clutch systems.

5. Mercedes-Benz C43

The Mercedes-AMG C43 is a lite version of the full-blown AMG models. Image: Netcarshow

Source: UGC

According to Mercedes, the C43 is an AMG-lite version and offers a gateway into the AMG nomenclature for someone buying a C-Class luxury compact coupe or sedan.

It looks excellent in two-door form, and that's probably the model Nasty C drives.

