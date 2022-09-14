Andile Mpisane posted an excellent video of him dancing to his new Amapiano song Makhwapheni

The 21-year-old was jamming in front of his R3.8 million Mercedes-Maybach GLS SUV

The Maybach is fitted with a 4.0-litre Biturbo engine with over 400kW and 700Nm

Andile Mpisane posted a video on Instagram dancing to the song Makhwapheni.

Andile Mpisane flaunts his luxury cars all over his social media timeline. Image: Instagram

Source: Instagram

The Royal AC chairman uploaded a video to his Instagram account, showing him dancing to his new song Makhwapheni and challenging his social media followers to post their best effort.

The winner would receive R10 000 in prize money for the best rendition; Mpisane said:

"MAKHWAPHENI IS OUT ON ALL MUSIC PLATFORMS. Giving away R1000 to 10 people for the #makhwaphenichallenge tag me."

The 21-year-old was dancing in front of his Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 whip. According to Mercedes-Benz, the GLS 600 is powered by a 4.0-litre Biturbo engine 410kW and 730Nm mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

It has a top speed of 250km/h and can reach 100km/h from a standstill in 4.9 seconds.

It is fitted with an air suspension and entertainment screens for the rear passengers to enjoy. It is priced at R3.8 million.

5 of Mpisane'sisane’s coolest whips, including performance cars from Mercedes-AMG

Briefly News reported that Andile Mpisane has an enviable collection of whips, including a Mercedes-Maybach GLS and a BMW i8 Roadster. The 21-year-old is no stranger to flaunting cool cars and regularly shows off what he and his businesswoman, Shauwn Mkhize own.

Mpisane has a penchant for performance cars; a couple of examples are the Mercedes-AMG C63 and GLE 63 in his garage. In addition, the Royal AC chairman loves showing off his new cars on social media.

The young man enjoys fast whips, and the two coupes pictured above are some of the drivers' cars.

The BMW i8 Roadster is a hybrid sports car, while the McLaren uses a V8 twin-turbo flat-plane engine. The most remarkable thing perhaps is the colour of both vehicles.

Source: Briefly News