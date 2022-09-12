Andile Mpisane has an enviable collection of whips, including a Mercedes-Maybach GLS and a BMW i8 Roadster. The 21-year-old is no stranger to flaunting cool cars and regularly shows off what he and his businesswoman, Shauwn Mkhize own.

Andile Mpisane is known for flaunting cool whips on social media. Image: Instagram

Mpisane has a penchant for performance cars; a couple of examples are the Mercedes-AMG C63 and GLE 63 in his garage. In addition, the Royal AC chairman loves showing off his new cars on social media.

We take a look at five whips he has shown off on social media:

1. Mercedes-AMG C63 and GLE 63

According to Mercedes, these two AMG models are built in Germany and follow the 'one man, one engine' philosophy.

The 4.0-litre Biturbo V8 unit has been a mainstay of the German carmaker's engine line-up and delivers over 400kW and a sonorous noise.

2. Mercedes-AMG GLE 63

According to Mercedes, the GLE 63 S sends power to all four wheels and has a nine-speed automatic gearbox mated to the engine.

Mpisane flaunted the GLE with his boys ahead of an SUV road trip that included several other powerful SUVs.

3. Mercedes-Maybach GLS

According to Mercedes-Maybach, the GLS 600 is the ultimate SUV the brand offers. In addition, if Andile is traveling with passengers, there is an entertainment system for the rear passenger to enjoy.

When the 21-year-old drives the massive SUV, the car has E-active body control and a GLS-specific Acoustic Comfort package.

4. McLaren 570 S and BMW i8 Roadster

The young man enjoys fast whips, and the two coupes pictured above are some of the best driver's cars.

The BMW i8 Roadster is a hybrid sports car, while the McLaren uses a V8 twin-turbo flat-plane engine. The most remarkable thing perhaps is the colour of both vehicles.

5. Mercedes-Maybach GLS

Finally, we're ending off with the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, which retails for a starting price of R3 360 842. It's powered by a V8 engine with 410kW and 730Nm, according to Mercedes.

Andile Mpisane and MaMkhize ball out in R1,2 million lux Chevrolet suburban whip

Briefly News reported that reality TV star Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize and her entertainer son Andile Mpisane ride in style when they're in Mzansi, and it's no different when they're overseas.

Royal AM player/chairperson Andile Mpisane is known in Mzansi for many things, one of which is his crazy car collection that turns heads and likes across social media.

The 20-year-old has owned various high-end whips, including a Mercedes G-Wagon, BMW X5 M, Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus, Lamborghini Huracan, Volkswagen Golf R and a Nissan GTR.

Mpisane is currently in the United States performing as an opening act for the Legendz of The Streets Tour featuring rap artists such as Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, and Gucci Maine.

The footballer's mother, Reality TV star and Durban entrepreneur Shauwn Mkhize accompanied her son stateside, and the pair posted pics on Instagram of the whip they've been rolling in.

