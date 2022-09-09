DJ Tira showed off his latest whip in his collection on social media, and it's a big surprise

The musician has luxury cars such as a Rolls-Royce, Audi and Mercedes-AMG

His new whip is a Toyota Hilux 4x4, and it sports a cool green colour and LED headlights

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

DJ Tira has added a new car to his luxury whips collection, including a Rolls-Royce, Audi and a Mercedes-AMG GT.

DJ Tira was recently in the United Kingdom. Image: Instagram

Source: Instagram

According to StyleYou7.com, the producer's car collection of several luxury whips is worth over R24 million.

The 46-year-old posted several images of his new Toyota Hilux, clad in a cool green hue.

The Hilux has been one of South Africa's best-selling vehicles for years and is available in four-wheel-drive with turbodiesel and petrol power, reports Toyota.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The Hilux is priced from R479 200, while the flagship 2.8 GD6 4x4 Legend RS model costs R917 900. It has a six-speed automatic transmission and can switch between four-wheel-drive and two-wheel-drive on the fly.

The Hilux can be specified with LED headlights and a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

DJ Tira said in his Instagram caption:

"Who wants a ride ziyakhala manje .Shout out to Highway Malanda Toyota for the ride, if you want a car at a good price hola at Ndumiso on 0734507406 and ask for a Dj Tira discount!"

A look at DJ Tira's multi-million-rand 5-car collection, including Mercedes-AMG models and Rolls-Royce Ghost

Briefly News reported that DJ Tira is one of South Africa's biggest music stars and is well known for his exploits in Kwaito and as a producer. The 46-year-old DJ has had a glittering career and shows no signs of slowing down.

DJ Tira's fast-paced nature is echoed in the Hlambanyathi-born musician's car collection. We look at several of DJ Tira's whips and offer some background on their price and specification.

DJ Tira's impressive car collection is worth over R20 million and includes several exotic whips.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News