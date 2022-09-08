Master KG is one of South Africa's top music producers and is well-known due to his mega-hit Jerusalema, which became an international sensation. Master KG has been making music since he was 13 years old by merely making beats on his computer, Deezer reports.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Master KG rose to international stardom with his hit 'Jerusalema'. Image: Twitter

Source: Twitter

We look at the 26-year-old's car collection that, according to BuzzSouthAfrica.com, includes a Volkswagen Golf 7 R, Audi A6 Avant, BMW 3 Series, and a Mercedes-Benz A-Class.

1. Volkswagen Golf 7 R

The Golf R drives on a European race track as part of its testing. Image: Netcarshow

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

According to Volkswagen, the Golf 7 R is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-litre motor with over 200kW and is mated to a DSG automatic. The Haldex four-wheel-drive system is rear-biased.

It is popular in South Africa and sits above the GTI in Golf's range as the flagship model.

2. Audi A6 Avant

The Audi A6 Avant is a practical luxury station wagon with space for five adults. Image: Netcarshow

Source: UGC

According to Audi, the A6 is a large luxury sedan that uses a turbocharged engine and is available in either front-wheel or all-wheel-drive. It competes against models such as the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

3. BMW 3 Series

The G20 3 Series is a compact luxury sedan that is widely considered to be the segment leader. Image: Netcarshow

Source: UGC

According to BMW, the G20 3 Series was launched locally in 2019 and recently went under a midlife facelift.

Only turbocharged models are available, and power is sent to the rear wheels, with xDrive models sending power to both axles.

4. Mercedes-Benz A-Class

The first-generation A45 was a handful to drive because of its massive power from the turbo motor. Image: Netcarshow

Source: UGC

According to Mercedes-Benz, the A45 is a performance hatchback with a 2.0-litre turbocharged motor and four-wheel drive.

Master KG shows off impressive car collection including Mercedes-AMG and gleaming red R4.5 million Ferrari FF

Briefly News reported that Master KG is one of South Africa's top music producers and is known worldwide for massive hits.

The 26-year-old's amazing success has allowed him to enjoy the fruits of his labour by purchasing awesome whips such as the R4.5 million Ferrari FF and R1.1 million Mercedes-AMG A45.

Master KG posted pictures on Instagram of his Mercedes-AMG A45, which has 310kW and is priced at R1 172 143, reports Mercedes-Benz SA. It can reach 100km/h from a standstill in 3.9 seconds.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News