A Look at 4 Whips in Master KG’s Car Collection, Including Golf R, Audi A6, BMW 3 Series
Master KG is one of South Africa's top music producers and is well-known due to his mega-hit Jerusalema, which became an international sensation. Master KG has been making music since he was 13 years old by merely making beats on his computer, Deezer reports.
New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!
We look at the 26-year-old's car collection that, according to BuzzSouthAfrica.com, includes a Volkswagen Golf 7 R, Audi A6 Avant, BMW 3 Series, and a Mercedes-Benz A-Class.
1. Volkswagen Golf 7 R
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
According to Volkswagen, the Golf 7 R is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-litre motor with over 200kW and is mated to a DSG automatic. The Haldex four-wheel-drive system is rear-biased.
It is popular in South Africa and sits above the GTI in Golf's range as the flagship model.
2. Audi A6 Avant
According to Audi, the A6 is a large luxury sedan that uses a turbocharged engine and is available in either front-wheel or all-wheel-drive. It competes against models such as the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class.
3. BMW 3 Series
According to BMW, the G20 3 Series was launched locally in 2019 and recently went under a midlife facelift.
Only turbocharged models are available, and power is sent to the rear wheels, with xDrive models sending power to both axles.
4. Mercedes-Benz A-Class
According to Mercedes-Benz, the A45 is a performance hatchback with a 2.0-litre turbocharged motor and four-wheel drive.
Master KG shows off impressive car collection including Mercedes-AMG and gleaming red R4.5 million Ferrari FF
Briefly News reported that Master KG is one of South Africa's top music producers and is known worldwide for massive hits.
The 26-year-old's amazing success has allowed him to enjoy the fruits of his labour by purchasing awesome whips such as the R4.5 million Ferrari FF and R1.1 million Mercedes-AMG A45.
Master KG posted pictures on Instagram of his Mercedes-AMG A45, which has 310kW and is priced at R1 172 143, reports Mercedes-Benz SA. It can reach 100km/h from a standstill in 3.9 seconds.
New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News