Master KG is one of South Africa's top music producers and is also known worldwide with massive hits

The 26-year-old's amazing success has allowed him to enjoy the fruits of his labour buy awesome whips such as the R4.5 million Ferrari FF and R1.1 million Mercedes-AMG A45

The Ferrari FF is a four-seater supercar powered by a V12 engine and can reach 100km/h from a standstill in 3.7 seconds

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

South African producer Master KG showed off some cool cars on his Instagram account recently.

Master KG has an awesome collection of whips, including a Mercedes-AMG hot hatch and V12-powered Ferrari. Image: Instagram

Source: UGC

Kgaogelo Moagi, better known as Master KG in the music industry, is one of South Africa's most successful musician's and record producer's.

The 26-year-old producer's best-known hit is Jerusalema, and the dance-friendly song shot to worldwide success, reports RollingStone.com.

The success for the Limpopo-born musician has helped him enjoy the fruits of his labour and that includes buying some awesome cars.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Master KG posted pics on Instagram of his Mercedes-AMG A45 that has 310kW and is priced at R1 172 143, reports Mercedes-Benz SA.

It can reach 100km/h from a standstill in 3.9 seconds.

The other whip he posted is a Ferrari FF that's a four-seater supercar powered by a V12 engine and can reach 100km/h from a standstill in 3.7 seconds, reports Ferrari.

5 awesome pics of Black Coffee bringing the heat with cool whips on social media

Black Coffee is easily South Africa's most well-known DJ. The superstar's rise to fame is clear and led him to work with artists like Usher.

However, his real name is Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo, and the producer has a passion for luxury cars that he occasionally posts on social media.

Black Coffee owns a stake in Gallo Music Investments and has earned high sums of money from performing in Las Vegas and Ibiza in recent years.

The 46-year-old DJ was born in Durban and occasionally posted cool pics on social media with awesome luxury whips; we've listed five of the best posts.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News