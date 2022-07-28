Black Coffee is easily South Africa's most well-known DJ. The superstar's rise to fame is clear and led him to work with artists like Usher. However, his real name is Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo, and the producer has a passion for luxury cars that he occasionally posts on social media.

Black Coffee hanging out with some cool whips and Usher. Image: Instagram

According to TimesLive, Black Coffee owns a stake in Gallo Music Investments and has earned high sums of money from performing in Las Vegas and Ibiza in recent years.

The 46-year-old DJ was born in Durban and occasionally posted cool pics on social media with awesome luxury whips; we've listed five of the best posts.

1. Bentley Flying Spur - Price on application

The British luxury sedan is easily one of the most imposing cars with a huge grille and LED headlights.

According to Bentley, the Flying Spur can either be powered by a 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine or a 2.9-litre V6 hybrid.

2. Mercedes-Benz G-Class - R2.7 million

This German SUV is built in Graz, Austria and has been in the business for over 40 years since Gelandewagen launched the first iteration.

According to Mercedes-Benz, the G-Class is powered by a 3.0-litre turbodiesel engine with 243kW and 700Nm.

3. McLaren GT - Price on application

Supercars are popular with the world's rich entertainers, and Black Coffee is no different. He posted a pic getting out of a British sports car.

According to McLaren, the GT model produces 456kW and 630Nm with a top speed of 326km/h.

4. Rolls-Royce - Price on application

Black Coffee has great taste in whips, and this is seen again with the 46-year-old SA DJ posing with artist Nelson Makamo on a British luxury car.

According to Rolls-Royce, the Ghost model is powered by a turbo engine with over 400kW.

5. Mercedes-Benz G-Class -

This is easily our favourite Black Coffee car pic on Instagram. The DJ is chilling with global RnB superstar Usher on the hood of a German SUV.

According to Mercedes-Benz, the only model on sale in South Africa is the G400d with diesel grunt with go-anywhere capabilities.

