Volkswagen South Africa announced its factory tours resumed in June 2022 for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic

The plant was founded in 1946, and Volkswagen once built the Beetle in the Eastern Cape factory

The tours of the Kariega plant offer members of the public a chance to see how Mzansi favourites the Polo and Polo Vivo are built

The first tours of Volkswagen's only manufacturing Kariega plant, the only one in Africa, resumed in June 2022 after Covid-19 halted them due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The VW Kariega Plant is the only facility worldwide that manufactures the Polo GTI. Image: MotorPress

Volkswagen announced members of the public would now be able to enjoy the state-of-the-art facility located in the Eastern Cape.

According to MotorPress, the tour is conducted by veteran guide Monwabisi Cekiso and former VW trainee Siphokazi Wonci.

In its first month of opening on 21 June, 921 visitors enjoyed the tour. VW reports that the plant stretches over 518 378m², of which more than half consists of production facilities at which it builds the Polo Vivo and Polo and is the only facility to produce the Polo GTI.

Volkswagen South Africa says:

"FactoryTours are free of charge and run at 09:00 and 12:00 on weekdays, for visitors aged 8 years or older. To join, visitors can contact the AutoPavilion at 041 994 5941 or autopavilion@vwsa.co.za to book their space."

