Public transport plays a big part in most South Africans lives. There are several modes of transport for people to choose from including bussess, taxis and trains. The most popular form of the trio are taxis, as they are convenient, more affordable than e-hailing services and get their passengers to a destination faster than a bus. The taxi culture in South Africa has spread to modifications and cool accessories such as wheels and custom paint jobs.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Some taxi owners take pride in the appearance of their vehicles, such as these gleaming examples pictured. Image: Facebook / We Love Cabs

Source: UGC

A quarter of the country's workforce use taxis as their primary mode of transport according to Polity.org. The popular models used as taxis include the Toyota Quantum and Hi-Ace Wagon and more recently the Avanza and Suzuki Ertiga in 'ekasi'.

We came across an awesome Facebook page called 'We Love Cabs' that's dedicated to showing off some of the country's best-looking taxis.

The group's Instagram bio reads: "Promoting the beauty of public transport in & around RSA."

1. Toyota Avanza

The Avanza has overtaken the Cressida as the go-to mode of transport for short trips in the township. It has seven seats and is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that makes it very fuel efficient, BusinessTech reports.

2. Suzuki Ertiga

Perhaps not as popular as the Avanza, the Suzuki Ertiga matches the Toyota's space for seven people and is also powered by a frugal 1.5-litre petrol engine. It is priced from R254 900 reports Suzuki.

3. Toyota Hiace Wagon

The king of taxis has to be the Hiace Wagon. The generation pictured below in the awesome colour was launched in 1982. It was produced in South Africa until 2007, reports CarMag.

4. Toyota Quantu

The vehicle that replaced the Hiace is the Quantum and quickly became a favourite among taxi drivers for its cheaper and easily-accesible parts.

In 2019 Toyota South Africa reintroduce a 14-seater version called the Hiace and the tradition carrier on, reports, CarMag.

As you can tell, Toyotas are commonly used as people movers in Mzansi and the rock-solid Venture is another example.

The model still fetches around R25 000 on the second-hand market, Ananzi reports.

21 suspected stolen sheep found in taxi that ran out of petrol in North West, Mzansi says it was ‘baaad’ idea

People aren't the only things transported in taxis, sometimes stolen sheep are bundled into a Quantum Briefly News reports.

North West police came across a stationary taxi that had 21 sheep as passengers, but the farm animals weren't going anywhere after the vehicle ran out of petrol.

The bizarre incident took place on Saturday 9 July along the N14 as police officers were conducting a patrol at 1:00.

The North West police took the 43-year-old man into custody after he couldn't provide a reason as to why the sheep were in his possession. The sheep were stolen from Tsineng village while the suspects travelled from Kuruman in the Northern Cape.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News