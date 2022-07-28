One of South Africa's finest footballers, Thembinkosi Lorch, is enjoying his time at Soweto giants Orlando Pirates and has the cars to match

The left-winger has a Jeep Grand Cherokee, and a Volkswagen Polo GTI parked in his garage

The 29-year-old midfielder is in the prime of his career and was named the 2019 SA Player of the Season and Players' Player of the Season

Thembinkosi Lorch is one of the country's most popular footballers and has a cool two-car garage, including an SUV and hot hatch.

Orland Pirates player Thembinkosi Lorch is a footballer with good taste in cars. Image: Instagram

Thembinkosi Lorch burst onto the South African football scene for his former club Maluti FET College FC in a match game against Jomo Cosmos, Orlando Pirates reports.

Nicknamed "Nyoso", the 29-year-old who plays as a forward for the SA national team Bafana Bafana has two awesome whips: Jeep Grand Cherokee and Volkswagen Polo GTI ZACelebs.com reports.

The American SUV is powered by a 3.6-litre normally-aspirated engine with a six-speed automatic gearbox and features such as cruise control and an electronic-powered tailgate, reports Jeep SA.

It is priced at over R1 million.

The Polo GTI is a sleek-looking hot hatch with 147kW from a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine and has awesome street cred while not being too heavy on fuel. However, it is priced from R280 000, VWSA reports.

