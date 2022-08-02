Black Coffee has taken to his timeline to share that he made it on the cover of yet another international magazine

The Grammy-winning DJ excitedly announced that he appeared on a two-page spread of a prestigious mag, L'Officiel Ibiza

The South African dance music producer's fans took to his comment section to praise their fave for continuing to inspire them

Black Coffee is an international superstar, there's no doubt about that. The Grammy-winning DJ took to the timeline to share that he did an exclusive interview with an international magazine.

Black Coffee appeared on the cover of yet another international magazine. Image: @realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

The South African-born DJ appeared on a two-page spread of the inaugural issue of L'Officiel Ibiza. Now we know that when he's not playing at the world's renowned party destination, he's busy doing exclusive sit downs with international media.

The excited Superman hitmaker announced his good news on Twitter and Mzansi is here for it. Black Coffee captioned his post:

"Excited to share my two page spread and exclusive interview in the inaugural issue of L’Officiel Ibiza."

The award-winning dance music producer's fans took to his comment section to congratulate their fave for continuing to fly the Mzansi flag high.

@PrinceN52775840 wrote:

"I love your music. You inspire us a lot."

@Mrjikijiki_SA said:

"Big Moves."

@TINYSPEAKERZSA commented:

" 'I am living proof that the only thing the African children need is equal opportunity,' Black Coffee. Very inspiring read."

@MasinaDennisk said:

"Congratulations and thanks for showing us that love exists and it is beautiful through Music."

@lena_brawen wrote:

"Beautiful dialogue! Keep inspiring."

@Sibuzakes added:

"Nkosinathi; name says it all, we blessed with you, Bro."

Black Coffee trends after Drake drops Honestly, Nevermind

In related news, Briefly News reported that Black Coffee trended on the timeline after Drake dropped his 7th studio album on Friday, 17 June. The Grammy-winning music producer is credited as one of the executive producers on Honestly, Nevermind.

The South African-born superstar produced lit songs like Texts Go Green, Overdrive and Currents on the rapper's new project. His son, Esona Tyolo, is also credited for co-producing one song with his dad on the dope project. The 14-track album set tongues wagging on social media.

Music lovers took to the timeline to praise award-winning dance music maker for "convincing" Drake to experiment with dance music. Some peeps shared that Black Coffee's influence is written all over the album.

Source: Briefly News