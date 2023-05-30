Thando Thabethe has secured a role in the popular Netflix animation series, My Dad the Bounty Hunter

The series, which premiered in February 2023, follows the adventures of two siblings who discover their father is not a truck driver but an intergalactic bounty hunter

Thando has joined a stellar cast of African-American actors, including Janet Hubert, Keith David and Tim Meadows

Thando Thabethe has secured another Netflix bag. Images: @thando_thabethe

Source: Instagram

Thando Thabethe continues to make waves in the entertainment industry. The veteran broadcaster has booked a new series on Netflix.

Thando Thabethe has secured another Netflix bag

Popularly known as a radio DJ, Thando has proven her skill and versatility. As an actress, she has impressed audiences with her lead role in the hit Christmas Netflix original local series How To Ruin Christmas.

Now, Thando has landed another exciting opportunity with Netflix. She will join the international cast of the black-centric animation series My Dad the Bounty Hunter which premiered earlier this year, reports ZAlebs.

The show's success has paved the way for a second season, set to premiere in August 2023, and Thando will be part of the new cast.

The South African actress joined a stellar American cast

@whatonnetflix shared the details of the series in a tweet that read:

"Season 2 of #MyDadTheBountyHunter expands its cast with newcomers: Thando Thabethe, Janet Hubert, Keith David, Tim Meadows, Ralph Ineson, Chelsea Peretti, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, and Godfrey."

This achievement has garnered widespread praise for Thando and positions her well for future opportunities in the US-based Netflix universe.

@EducNurture said:

"My granddaughters LOVE this show. We live in South Africa. So Thando Thabethe will be a lovely inclusion."

@OTsekang74873 tweeted

"Omg. Congratulations mama. I am so happy. @Thando_Thabethe, good luck. I love you .❤️❤️❤️"

@NomveeZee tweeted:

"Get in there MaThabethe. "

@kelow_C said:

"Congratulations ma'am @Thando_Thabethe."

Source: Briefly News