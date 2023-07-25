South Africans on social media can't wait for the release of Fatal Seduction Season 2 after the first season's release a few months ago

Streaming giant Netflix had the social media streets buzzing after announcing that more episodes of the romantic thriller are coming in August

Responding to the announcement, Twitter users said they are counting down the days until the stated date

South Africans couldn't believe their eyes when Netflix announced that more episodes of the popular show Fatal Seduction are dropping in August.

Netflix revealed release date for Fatal Seduction Season 2

Fatal Seduction is trending on social media after streaming giant Netflix announced that fans can look forward to more episodes in August.

The star-studded show follows the Mahlati family who all lead secretive lives and try to hide their secrets from one another. Fatal Seduction has been ranked as one of the best shows in Mzansi this year.

Speaking about the show, Kgomotso Christopher who plays Nandi said it was not easy for her as a married woman to record the saucy scenes.

Netflix announced the news in a post on social media. According to the post, seven new episodes of the thriller will be available on the streaming platform in August.

"#FatalSeduction returns with more thrills and more drama. Come back for the climax on August 4th! Only on Netflix."

Mzansi can't wait for Fatal Seduction Season 2

As expected, fans went gaga over the news. Some said they can't wait for August, while others said they are going to re-watch the old episodes until new ones are available online.

@NgubaneFelicity wrote:

"Payday tomorrow and this is what I am getting... I can not wait."

@tshavhuyo14 wrote:

"I enjoyed this series can’t wait for par two well made ❤️"

@Jaythen2022 commented:

"I don't know what the production selection criteria at @NetflixSA are. These two TV series are extremely identical, we shouldve have a heads up that #FatalSeduction is the South African remake of Mexic's #DarkDesire, with only 2 episodes watched, I already know the ending mxm."

