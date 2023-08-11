Dedicating it to National Women’s Day, celebrated on 9 August, Briefly News launched a special project. Women of Wonder 2023: Building the Future to spread the word about outstanding women challenging the construction industry in South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Briefly News celebrates a group of successful women for its Women's Month special project, Women of Wonder: Building the Future. Images: Supplied

Source: UGC

In this project, Briefly News focused on five women who succeeded in the male-dominated industry. The project aimed to demonstrate the misconception that construction isn’t suitable for women.

“The idea for the project came after I saw a social media post of a woman in a hard hat at a construction site giving instructions to multiple men around her.

"I wondered how many other women are in the industry and wanted to hear and share their stories,” said Rianette Cluley, Managing Director of Briefly News.

The Briefly News editorial team identified a group of women who work in the construction industry, specifically focusing on women who are shattering glass ceilings.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"We wanted to share inspiring stories of women in the industry with the hope they would motivate and encourage other women and girls to pursue careers that are often perceived as male-dominated jobs," Cluley added.

Some of the heroines are founders and CEOs of their own construction companies, while others are professional architects and artists. There are even women who teach others.

“We wanted to tell every girl in South Africa that if you want to build sustainable houses, you can do it. If your life goal is to come up with innovative building ideas, then go for it,” Cluley added.

This special project follows on from last year's series of articles: Briefly News Women of Wonder 2022, which highlighted the incredible success stories of strong women who are leaders, pioneers and innovators in their communities.

Briefly News is strongly dedicated to continuing special projects under the Women of Wonder banner, bringing the success and inspiring stories of more women to light.

Briefly News is one of the most visited South African digital media and news platforms and also a member of the UN Sustainable Development Goals Media Compact. The platform covers engaging entertainment content, life-changing human-interest stories, women empowerment stories and current affairs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News