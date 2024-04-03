Khaya Dladla is turning a year older and celebrated his birthday with his supporters and followers

The award-winning actor recently left Gagasi FM and celebrated his birthday with a fresh start at a new home

Fans gathered to wish Khaya well on his special day and celebrated his wins with him

Khaya Dladla received an outpouring of love and sweet birthday messages from supporters. Images: khaya_dladla

Khaya Dladla is celebrating his birthday and shared some gorgeous snaps to commemorate his special day. Having recently left Gagasi FM, the famed actor and broadcaster celebrated a new chapter in his life at a new home with new opportunities, and fans love it for him!

Khaya Dladla celebrates his birthday

Our fave, Khaya Dladla, turns a year older on 3 April and took to his Instagram page to commemorate taking another trip around the sun.

A celebrated actor, now a Ukhozi FM radio host, Khaya's charisma and unmatched talent shot him to the top of Mzansi's most-loved entertainers, and he has managed to stay consistent in his years-long career in the industry.

On his birthday, the House of Zwide star reflected on his growth while paying homage to those who paved the way for him.

He shared stunning photos, each with some words of inspiration, a testament to the wisdom he's gained through the years:

"It’s up to you whether you see the glass half empty or half full. Again, it’s all up to you.

"Some see the ending of an era, and others see the beginning of an era. Oksalayo, it’s an era!

"Dladla, Mpembe, Shandu, Mthiya, Vezi, Mhlophe, Mgabadeli. And I am protected by Jwara's, the rainstorm. I thank God and my beautiful ancestors for another trip around the sun."

Mzansi shows love to Khaya Dladla

Netizens gathered to wish Khaya a happy birthday with sweet messages:

South African singer, Nomfundo Moh posted:

"Happy birthday, Shandu!"

sir_halla showed love to Khaya:

"Happiest of birthdays, Khaya. I'm excited to see what the next chapter of your life has in store for you. Cheers to more wins and tons of success in your future."

mamowame said:

"Happy birthday, my imaginary bestie. What a way to start a new season of your life!"

sondiyacooks wrote:

"Happy birthday! May the year ahead be as vibrant as your personality. Blessings in abundance to you."

umbali_wethu commented:

"Happy birthday, my friend. May the good Lord continue blessing you with many more beautiful years."

