Kelly Khumalo had the streets buzzing when a video of her studio session with the Jaziel Brothers went viral

The award-winning singer who has been trending for all the wrong reasons amid the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa murder trial seemed to be having a blast

Although many social media users mentioned the Meyiwa trial after watching the video, some fans were thirsting over MaKhumalo's banging body

Kelly Khumalo has remained unfazed by the noise surrounding her name amid the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial. The singer has continued to live her normal life despite calls to cancel her until Senzo's killers are behind bars.

Kelly Khumalo shared a video of her studio session with the Jaziel Brothers. Image: @kellykhumaloza and @jazielbrothers

Kelly Khumalo in studio with Jaziel Brothers

One thing about Kelly Khumalo, she keeps making bangers despite what her haters say. The singer who made headlines last week after being pulled out from several gigs has revealed that she is working on a new track with the Jaziel Brothers.

Taking to her Instagram page, the talented singer wowed her followers by sharing a snippet of the song she is currently working on with the Jaziel Brothers. The stars seemed to be having a blast as their song played in the background.

Mixed reactions trail video of Kelly Khumalo and Jaziel Brothers

The video of the Empini singer and the Jaziel Brothers has received mixed reactions from South African social media users. Some marvelled at Khumalo's voice and banging body while others mentioned the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa trial.

@pee_opelong_mohlaluga said:

"One thing about Kelly..she's a hard worker ... you are indeed blessed"

@tshabalala 7323 wrote:

"I really don't give a sh*t about the things they say about you, you're a QUEEN and I just love you so much, PERIOD!!❤️"

@imroyaltyyourhighness added:

"Wherever your voice fits, everything around it turns into gold. What a blessing South Africa has to have you!❤️"

@_Thabanijuju wrote:

"To be honest for her age she still has the body."

@ZakaAseFlopo added:

"The Grim Reaper in Studio with Jaziel Brothers."

@nmabombo wrote:

"But why were u contacting the person who killed Senzo? Beni khulumani?"

Kelly Khumalo allegedly continued driving Senzo Meyiwa's BMW X6 after he was murdered in 2014

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kelly Khumalo's name is in the media for all the wrong reasons again following Tumelo Madlala's revelation that the star insisted on using Senzo Meyiwa's car after he was shot and killed in her family home in Vosloorus in 2014.

Speaking during the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa trial at the Pretoria high court on Monday, Tumelo Madlala said the Empini singer continued driving the late Bafana Bafana goalkeeper's car after he died. Madlala, who was present on the fateful night, said the same vehicle was used to transport Senzo to the hospital.

