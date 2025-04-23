One Xhosa uncle was almost caught cheating by one of his girlfriends, and his family intervened

The chap was reminded of his age and got reprimanded for his childish behaviour during a family meeting

The conversation was filmed and posted on TikTok two days ago and went viral, generating over 256K views

A 50-year-old South African Xhosa man was reprimanded by his family for his childish behaviour.

A Xhosa family reprimanded their 50-year-old uncle for having multiple girlfriends. Image: @poco_bw

The gentleman almost got into trouble with one of his multiple girlfriends, who would have caught him cheating.

50-year-old man almost caught cheating

One South African Xhosa man almost brought shame upon himself and angered his family. The household held a meeting for the chap to remind him of his age and reprimanded him for his childish behaviour.

The 50-year-old has three girlfriends, and one of them almost caught him cheating. His family sat him down to talk about his actions and asked him to slow down, as he was now getting too old for the games he was playing.

The seasoned chap was stunned after realising his age and screamed after it was mentioned. He agreed with the family that it was time to slow down and reevaluate his love life.

The uncle’s niece, Mbalentle Kwinana, posted the hilarious family conversation online and amused many people. The video went viral on TikTok with the caption:

“This man is 50 years old, but he has three girlfriends and was almost caught cheating yesterday.”

Social media users thought the Xhosa man looked way older than 50 years and shared his suitable age in a thread of over 459 comments. Other young men loved his behaviour and wished to be just like him when they reached his age one day.

The comments section was also filled with hilarious messages from people who were floored by the family meeting and picked the goofy man’s side.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA amused by unfaithful man’s behaviour

Social media users were floored by the Xhosa gent and shared their thoughts in a thread of over 459 comments:

One family held a meeting for a 50-year-old uncle after he was almost caught cheating. Image: @nattrass

@Mkhokeli Mbali was amused:

“Him being shocked by his age. How old did he think he was?”

@isnotmakesure commented:

“He looks 70.”

@Liso 👁️ excused the behaviour:

“He is Xhosa after all.”

@PedagogicalPractitioner_P.P named the 59-year-old:

“Minister of enjoyment.”

@user04092023 realised:

“That laugh, he’s not going to stop anytime soon, this one.”

@Mjoli looked up to the chap:

“He immediately became my role model.”

@dripdrip proudly was inspired by the Xhosa gent:

“My role model. When I grow up, I wish to be like him.”

Source: Briefly News