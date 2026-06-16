Mamelodi Sundowns have signed a new Bafana Bafana star as they kick-start preparation for the 2026-27 season

The Premier Soccer League giants signed the South African international from a club in Europe for an undisclosed fee

The South African attacker has also reacted to completing a summer move to Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of next season

Mamelodi Sundowns have added another South African international to their ranks ahead of the 2026-27 season, as they hope to reclaim the Betway Premiership title.

The Brazilians' eight-year reign of winning the league came to an end in the 2025-26 season as Orlando Pirates became champions for the first time in 14 years.

Miguel Cardoso's side signed Brayan Leon during the January transfer window, and he was an important part of the team as they won the CAF Champions League after beating AS FAR Rabat in the final.

Sundowns sign van Wyk from SV Ried

Mamelodi Sundowns have officially unveiled Antonio van Wyk as their latest acquisition after completing a deal with Austrian outfit SV Ried.

The 24-year-old winger is no stranger to South African football, having previously turned out for Stellenbosch FC before making the move abroad two seasons ago. Reports of an agreement between Sundowns and SV Ried had surfaced weeks earlier, with the transfer now formally confirmed.

"Antonio Van Wyk is officially part of the Yellow Family. Let's welcome him the Masandawana way," Sundowns announced through their official platforms on Tuesday.

Van Wyk reacts after joining Sundowns

Van Wyk leaves Austria after making 53 appearances for SV Ried, contributing four goals and seven assists during his spell with the club. His efforts played a role in helping the team secure promotion to the country's top flight. Before his European adventure, the former Ubuntu Football Academy graduate spent three seasons with Stellenbosch.

The attacker expressed his delight at returning home to join one of Africa's most successful clubs.

"My time in Europe was an incredible experience that allowed me to grow both as a player and as a person. Joining one of the biggest clubs on the continent, a club known for its rich history, high standards and winning mentality, is a special moment for me," Van Wyk said in his introductory interview.

Addressing the Sundowns faithful, he added: "The passion and support you have for this club are unmatched, and I can't wait to experience that atmosphere on matchdays. I'm excited about this new chapter. My name is Antonio van Wyk, and I'm proud to be Yellow."

Van Wyk is expected to strengthen Sundowns as they seek to reclaim the Premier Soccer League title after Orlando Pirates ended their dominance last season. Masandawana had lifted the trophy in eight consecutive campaigns and were chasing a ninth straight crown before the Buccaneers brought their remarkable run to an end, snapping a 14-year wait in the process.

Further adjustments to the squad are anticipated as head coach Miguel Cardoso continues to shape his team ahead of another domestic campaign while also targeting success in the CAF Champions League.

Bafana players face costly World Cup discipline rules

Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana players could face more than just suspensions if they lose their discipline at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

FIFA's latest disciplinary code reportedly imposes fines of US$10,000 (about R165,000) for a yellow card, US$15,000 (about R248,000) for an indirect red card and US$20,000 (about R330,000) for a straight red card.

Source: Briefly News