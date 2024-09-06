Monosi Kotsoe shared his journey of becoming a successful business owner after seven failed ventures

The gentleman said it was not easy but because of faith and determination he was able to make it

He encouraged those who find themselves on the fence about their dreams to pursue them with full force

Monosi Kotsoe motivated dream chasers to keep going. Images: @Black Capitalist

Monosi Kotsoe, founder of Monosi Movements, South African Dope Sneaker Brand has shared his journey from rags to riches.

According to a Facebook post by Black Capitalist, Kotsoe started at a nine-to-five job, working for small corporate companies where he had the opportunity to learn some valuable skills. However, after ten years, he decided to pursue his entrepreneurship dream.

The gent said the journey was not an easy one. He had seven failed businesses. He only saw the light on his eighth one. He now has an amazing team of seven and a store in Newtown Junction Mall JHB. The business has managed to design and produce the most stylish and comfortable local sneakers Mzansi has ever seen.

Gent shares rags to riches journey

Man motivates dream chasers not to give up

The gentleman motivated people who want to start off their dream but are scared or have no idea what the future holds. He encouraged them to have faith and pursue their dreams with full force.

"It was never easy and it is still not easy but when you have so much FAITH in your Purpose- You will do anything to pursue your Dreams. Pain & Suffering is part and puzzle of the process, you can’t avoid them but you can learn how to deal with it. Together we will WIN!!!"

