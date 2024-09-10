A young man from a disadvantaged background shared how he made it through matric to university

The gentleman had faith and did not let his circumstances stop him from pursuing his dreams

The online community reacted to his story, with many sharing words of kindness

A man from a disadvantaged background shared how he made it through his matric. Images: @lamour_rush

Source: Instagram

A young man took to his TikTok account to share how life was difficult for him from finishing matric throughout university. However, through perseverance and faith everything worked out.

The young teacher shared his story in a picture post. @lamour_cloete, said his home environment was not conducive for a person who was in matric. And because he was scared to fail his Grade 12 he reached out to social workers for help. While they were sorting his stuff out, lucky he had an aunt that he went to study at her house.

He passed his matric and was one of the top achievers. He got accepted at the University of the Western Cape for teaching. The young man was scared of the journey but he had God to look up to. He remained positive throughout though he sometimes had no food and had to send his NSFAS allowance home because the situation was bad at home.

He did his practicals and passed very well throughout. The young man also had his first birthday party at the age of 21.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"There's way more to my story than what I have shared. My story is not over yet. My story is not done yet. But it will all work out for me, in the mighty name of Jesus!"

Young man shares inspiring journey

See the screenshot from the TikTok post:

A gentleman shared his journey from matric to university. Images: @lamour_cloete

Source: TikTok

Mzansi shows love to the man

The online community reacted to the man's story, with many showering him with positive messages.

@Siya Shezi commented:

"You are intelligent. My advice is to never stop studying until you have your PhD. I went back to study first year at university at 29 years and never stopped studying. Just completed my PhD."

@Thato M shared:

"May God Bless you endlessly 🥺❤️🙏🏽."

@❤️Farah-Diba Stuurmann ❤️ said:

"Breaking generational curses.. 🥺Powerful testimony🥰."

Student buys mom furniture with NSFAS allowance

In another story, Briefly News reported about a student who saved her NSFAS allowance and bought her mom furniture.

Asive, a student, has been saving her book allowance from NSFAS. She wanted to give her mom’s house a facelift. She bought her a stove, couches, and coffee table to name just a few.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News