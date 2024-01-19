A proud young man showed off his excellent good matric results, bagging 100% on his business studies

He can be proud to have contributed to South Africa's groundbreaking milestone of achieving 89.2% pass rate

The online community reacted to his achievement, many applauded him for his hard work

A proud young man got 100% in his business studies. Images: @sce.loh/ TikTok, @Katerina Holmes/ Pexels

As matric results came out, many learners have taken to social media to express their joy.

@sce.loh is one of those learners. The young man took to his TikTok account and shared a picture post showing his results. One subject stood out, he got a 100% for business studies. He credited God.

"God did...100% in business studies #matric 2023 #top achiever."

South Africa did well compared to the previous years. According to the Department of Education, the Matric Class of 2023 has achieved a groundbreaking milestone, securing South Africa's highest-ever pass rate of 82.9%. This marks a notable 2.8% improvement compared to the 2022 results.

See the man beaming with pride

A matriculant proudly got a 100% for the business studies. Image: @sce.loh

The Free State province remained the province with the highest matric pass rate. The province recorded an 89.3% pass rate, cementing its position at the top of other provinces. It is followed by KwaZulu-Natal at 86.36% and Gauteng at 85.38%.

TikTokkers congratulate the man

The post has over 6,000 likes, with many online users applauding the man for his hard work.

@King Kabaza said:

"So this means he answered all question on Business studies... Congratulations wish him/her the all best."

@Theems_Nelo shared:

"I don't know you but I am proud of u. Congratulations ❤️"

@bubu commented:

"Congratulations ‍"

@Manare M wrote:

"Tips for economics?what study materials you used if don't mind."

@Z_U_S_E___ said:

"CA(SA) awaits you "

