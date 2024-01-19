Proud Matriculant Flex His 100% in Business Studies: “God Did It”
- A proud young man showed off his excellent good matric results, bagging 100% on his business studies
- He can be proud to have contributed to South Africa's groundbreaking milestone of achieving 89.2% pass rate
- The online community reacted to his achievement, many applauded him for his hard work
As matric results came out, many learners have taken to social media to express their joy.
@sce.loh is one of those learners. The young man took to his TikTok account and shared a picture post showing his results. One subject stood out, he got a 100% for business studies. He credited God.
"God did...100% in business studies #matric 2023 #top achiever."
South Africa did well compared to the previous years. According to the Department of Education, the Matric Class of 2023 has achieved a groundbreaking milestone, securing South Africa's highest-ever pass rate of 82.9%. This marks a notable 2.8% improvement compared to the 2022 results.
See the man beaming with pride
The Free State province remained the province with the highest matric pass rate. The province recorded an 89.3% pass rate, cementing its position at the top of other provinces. It is followed by KwaZulu-Natal at 86.36% and Gauteng at 85.38%.
TikTokkers congratulate the man
The post has over 6,000 likes, with many online users applauding the man for his hard work.
@King Kabaza said:
"So this means he answered all question on Business studies... Congratulations wish him/her the all best."
@Theems_Nelo shared:
"I don't know you but I am proud of u. Congratulations ❤️"
@bubu commented:
"Congratulations "
@Manare M wrote:
"Tips for economics?what study materials you used if don't mind."
@Z_U_S_E___ said:
"CA(SA) awaits you "
KZN pupils celebrate 100% pass rate
In another story, Briefly News reported about learners who beamed with pride in KwaZulu-Natal after their school achieved 100% pass.
The learners from the school rightfully celebrated such an achievement. In a TikTok video shared by @makameloh08, a large group of pupils wearing their maroon and gold uniforms is seen beaming with pride and singing beautifully to celebrate the stunning pass rate.
