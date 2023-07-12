DA Les Breaks Silence on the Allegations Against Him, Takes Legal Action: “The Allegations Are Defamatory”
- Da Les has released a statement addressing the se*ual abuse allegations against him and a few acquaintances
- An Instagram user alleged that the assault happened three years ago, and she would press charges
- In the statement, Les denied this and said it was a plot to destroy his good reputation
PAY ATTENTION: Fuel your passion for sports with SportBrief.com. Click here to discover the latest sports updates!
Rapper Da Les has flatly denied the se*ual abuse allegations against him.
In the statement he released on 12 July, Da Les has distanced himself from the damning allegations.
Woman accuses Da Les of abusing her a few years ago, rapper trends
The female, who goes by the Instagram handle @carlenebrowndejongh, claimed that the rapper and his friends se*ually assaulted her three years ago.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Man drools over Jozi stunner with green eyes who speaks venac, Mzansi reacts to video with funny comments
In her Instagram stories, she name-dropped a few people she accused of this heinous crime.
Da Les started trending soon after the news broke.
The rapper distances herself via a statement through his lawyers
A few days later, the rapper released a statement debunking this allegation.
His lawyers from M Attorneys Inc wrote:
"The allegations made by Carlene Brown De Jongh have no foundation and are defamatory, hurtful and wrongful. These were intended to humiliate Da L.E.S and undermine his good reputation."
The statement continues:
"Da L.E.S categorically denies all the spurious and unfounded allegations contained in the aforesaid post."
Les opens a case of defamation against the accuser
The Lifestyle rapper has opened a defamation case at an unnamed police station.
Read his complete statement below:
Netizens hesitantly weigh in on the scandal
@ThaboLawrence_T said:
"This sad..hope you'll get through this brother man."
Flvme raises concerns with his cryptic post to his mother: "Tell my mom I love her If I don't make it"
@KingHoward_Durb said:
"This is how they came for Fresh & Euphonic."
@ThegreatoneZa said:
"You should have mized, we didn't even know."
@Leo_Arsonist said:
"Them I believe her should serve a sentence nyana."
@theboystvz said:
"I've seen about 19 allegations from different women for years now saying you r*ped them, there's no way they all just want to ruin your so-called good reputation."
Da Les on those allegations made in 2019
Briefly News previously reported that Da Les was also accused of the same crime in 2019.
He took to Twitter to deny this and explained the incident as being one of the worst for him.
Les clarified his stance against gender-based violence and warned against making unfounded allegations.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News