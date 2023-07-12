Da Les has released a statement addressing the se*ual abuse allegations against him and a few acquaintances

An Instagram user alleged that the assault happened three years ago, and she would press charges

In the statement, Les denied this and said it was a plot to destroy his good reputation

Rapper Da Les has flatly denied the se*ual abuse allegations against him.

DA Les has threatened to take legal action against an Instagram user who made these allegations. Image: @2freshles

Source: Instagram

In the statement he released on 12 July, Da Les has distanced himself from the damning allegations.

Woman accuses Da Les of abusing her a few years ago, rapper trends

The female, who goes by the Instagram handle @carlenebrowndejongh, claimed that the rapper and his friends se*ually assaulted her three years ago.

In her Instagram stories, she name-dropped a few people she accused of this heinous crime.

Da Les started trending soon after the news broke.

The rapper distances herself via a statement through his lawyers

A few days later, the rapper released a statement debunking this allegation.

His lawyers from M Attorneys Inc wrote:

"The allegations made by Carlene Brown De Jongh have no foundation and are defamatory, hurtful and wrongful. These were intended to humiliate Da L.E.S and undermine his good reputation."

The statement continues:

"Da L.E.S categorically denies all the spurious and unfounded allegations contained in the aforesaid post."

Les opens a case of defamation against the accuser

The Lifestyle rapper has opened a defamation case at an unnamed police station.

Read his complete statement below:

Netizens hesitantly weigh in on the scandal

@ThaboLawrence_T said:

"This sad..hope you'll get through this brother man."

@KingHoward_Durb said:

"This is how they came for Fresh & Euphonic."

@ThegreatoneZa said:

"You should have mized, we didn't even know."

@Leo_Arsonist said:

"Them I believe her should serve a sentence nyana."

@theboystvz said:

"I've seen about 19 allegations from different women for years now saying you r*ped them, there's no way they all just want to ruin your so-called good reputation."

Da Les on those allegations made in 2019

Briefly News previously reported that Da Les was also accused of the same crime in 2019.

He took to Twitter to deny this and explained the incident as being one of the worst for him.

Les clarified his stance against gender-based violence and warned against making unfounded allegations.

