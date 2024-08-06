Minister Gayton McKenzie has promised to apologise to Chidimma Onwe Adetshina if it is proven she is a South African

The politician reiterated his commitment to ensuring that no citizens lost an opportunity in favour of foreign nationals

Interesting reactions from locals followed after the announcement on social media highlighted McKenzie's about-turn

McKenzie Gets Lip Service Over Chidimma Adetshina Apology Vow if Citizenship Legit: “Damage Is Done”

Netizens were unrelenting in their criticism of Sports, Recreation, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie as he doubled back on his previous remarks.

The fuss came on Tuesday after the politician promised to apologise for his criticism of alleged foreign nationals coming into South Africa and enjoying benefits meant for citizens.

McKenzie gets lip service over Chidimma Adetshina

He committed to this stance provided a probe proved Miss South Africa (SA) 2024 finalist Chidimma Adetshina had legitimate citizenship.

Speculation abounds over her parentage following conflicting reports that one or both of her parents are foreign nationals.

This is despite the 23-year-old from Cape Town growing up in South Africa.

McKenzie, who last week criticised the state of the country's immigration in an alleged xenophobic rant, labelling the situation as appearing dodgy, addressed Patriotic Alliance (PA) members in a Facebook live to address the issue.

According to EWN, the politician reiterated ensuring no South African lost an opportunity in favour of a foreign national.

He again said the matter ought to be investigated to confirm the facts.

"I do not know whether she's South African. But we're investigating, and the media is [nipping at my heels]. So, if it's the media's job to [reveal] that she is South African-born, [they must] show the paperwork to prove it.

"It will be embarrassing for South Africa if she represents the country globally and is proven not to be a citizen. And if she is, we must apologise. We, the people, and I'm one of them. I'll apologise if we cast aspersions."

Netizens impart loud reactions

McKenzie's remarks opened a can of worms for enthusiastic netizens taking a bite at the cherry, adding another layer to the ongoing saga.

Briefly News looks at the reactions to his presumed impending U-turn.

@_Ceeyus_G wrote:

"The damage is already done. [I] hope she sues him in [a] personal capacity for all the emotional toll. He's a minister; he should know better. Being a minister doesn't align with being a social media star."

@Maps_rza said:

"Never put your trust in a politician. There is no Nigerian who has legitimate citizenship. Also, a piece of paper doesn't make you South African."

@BuffaloJoe56 mentioned:

"Never put yourself in a position where you have to apologise."

Home Affairs launches Chidimma Adetshina citizenship probe

In recent related news, Briefly News reported that Home Affair confirmed that it is investigating Adetshina's citizenship status.

The Miss SA Organisation requested Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber to undertake the probe following much speculation and clamour.

Source: Briefly News