Manqoba Mngqithi Applauds Two Mamelodi Sundowns Stars After Losing to Orlando Pirates
Golden Arrows head coach Manqoba Mngqithi expressed his delight at reconnecting with former teammates Marcelo Allende and Arthur Sales, praising their impressive abilities.
The trio previously teamed up for the PSL All Stars squad that faced the Carling Knockout Cup winners, Orlando Pirates, at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.
Though the fan-voted All Stars lost to Pirates, Mngqithi expressed excitement about working with Allende and Sales. He described Allende as one of the best midfielders in the country, noting that his technical skills and tactical awareness set him apart, even though he rarely spends time on the ball.
Mngqithi added that Allende is always in the right position, and his experience working with him confirmed how talented he is. Regarding Sales, Mngqithi said that although he doesn’t consider him a traditional striker, he is a very creative offensive player who generates numerous assists and consistently poses problems for opponents. Mngqithi concluded that he was thrilled to see them again and reconnect, referring to both as “his boys.”
Source: Briefly News
