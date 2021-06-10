‘Jessica, We Are Live’: Awkward TV Moment Has Mzansi in Stitches

- An embarrassing back-and-forth between two news presenters was caught live on air and the hilarious exchange has Mzansi in stitches

Mzansi social media users are losing their minds for a hilarious clip of one cheeky news broadcaster who corrected her colleague while live on air.

During a live broadcast Jessica the sports anchor, corrected her colleague Elmarie Kapunda live on air, not realising that they are in fact, live.

The awkward TV moment

In the short viral clip, Elmarie attempts to have a little friendly banter with her college before the scheduled segment. But, Jessica is definitely not having it.

“No, we are not going to do that! You’re just going to greet me and say: Take it away.” she passionatley exclaims

An awkward pause follows before Elmarie informs her colleague that they're live. Another awkward pause ensues before the technical director mercifully cuts to commercial.

Social media reactions

Many are asking how on earth Jessica could forget that they are on air.Check out some of the comments below:

@nashnalisa said:

"At the end of it all, we just laugh it off."

@poshtasty said:

"That Jessica we are live*** simple means, I even warned her.."

@vlonerossi said:

"Bruh my country is a joke"

@Mapindo3 said:

"If you did group presentations in high school or university you will understand Jessica’s anger"

