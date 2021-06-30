Robert Marawa Fires Shots at the DA, Makes Views Clear: “Nifunani”

South African sportscaster Robert Marawa recently subliminally fired shots at the DA after they had sent tried to call him with one of their automated ads

In the caption of his post, a very annoyed Robert Marawa tells the DA promo team to call someone else also asking what they want from him

Many locals were left laughing out loud by the post while some of them shared how annoyed they were when they get those cops too

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Robert Marawa does not have time for the DA and their annoying calls and this is something he made clear in a recent Twitter post. Heading to the app, Marawa complained about getting a call from the political party.

Marawa does not appreciate calls from the DA

"Nifunani?? Kindly fone other kids!!" he wrote in the caption of the post.

Robert Marawa does not want calls from the DA. Images: RobertMarawa

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

South African completely agrees with his annoyance

Many locals completely agreed with him and shared their thoughts about getting these calls from political parties looking for support. Read a few of their comments below:

@King704Mph said:

"What if they need a new Vusi, Bra Rob?"

@moflavadj said:

"Your vote is valuable my leader. Answer the phone"

@Masterzibi said:

"We would like you to check your registration so that u can participate in the coming election. Every vote is key. We need to change and bring order , direction , real renewal, accountability and services to your city. Answer Ta Rob .And register to vote for change Blue heart"

Robert Marawa express unhappiness at failed deal

Briefly News also reported that well-known South African sports broadcaster Robert Marawa has weighed in on the reported saga involving the Premier Soccer League and Swallows FC. The latest news reports suggest that the Dube Birds were denied an opportunity to land a major sponsorship deal with Telkom.

According to TimesLive, the league’s governing body won't allow the Soweto side to seal the deal as it sees the telephone communications company as being in conflict with the agreements it has with two of its major sponsors, MultiChoice and MTN.

It is reported that the PSL has argued that MultiChoice and MTN are also in the telecommunications sector.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za