The University of the Western Cape's mascot, Cara the Caracal, wowed crowds with vibrant dance moves at the campus launch

Cara made sure to pull off the dance moves at every corner of the stage as the crowd cheered

Social media users praised Cara's energetic performance during Cape Town's scorching summer

UWC's mascot, Cara the Caracal, entertained many with infectious dance moves. Images: @officialuwcrugby

The University of the Western Cape's mascot, Cara the Caracal, unleashed fire dance moves during the tertiary institution's campus launch, putting smiles on people's faces. Social media users applauded the person in the costume for their energy during Cape Town's hot summer.

University mascots are always bringing the heat, and Cara was no different! The official TikTok account for UWC Rugby uploaded the clip on 18 February 2026, showing the mascot performing with great enthusiasm, even getting down low as the music blasted in the background. The crowd cheered as Cara dominated every part of the stage.

UWC Rugby captioned the post:

"Cara, the caracal, is always a vibe."

Take a look at the dance move in the TikTok video posted below:

South Africans enjoy UWC mascot's dance moves

Local members of the online community expressed their thoughts and continued cheering for Cara in the comment section.

The online crowd enjoyed Cara's dancing. Image: Antonius Ferret / Pexels

@coolandthegang2 told people online:

"South Africans are naturally gifted with dancing! It just flows."

An entertained @tarslindo8 wrote:

"I really had to watch this more than three times. Who is in the costume?"

@robin_lee26 added in the comment section:

"31 degrees in that costume, tjoe. I hope they're paying this person what they deserves."

@siyat099 jokingly stated:

"The dance moves... he’s definitely from Cape Town."

A curious @unclecharles22 asked:

How do I apply for this job?"

