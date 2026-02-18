uSbari Addi, an American content creator, shared the beginning of his vintage restoration journey

In the comments, the businessman revealed his plans with the vehicle, for which he paid R8 000

Social media users expressed excitement and humorous envy over the man's vintage car find

uSbari Addi bought a vintage car for R8 000. Images: @usbari.addi

Source: TikTok

American content creator uSbari Addi shared with fans and followers the journey of restoring a 1948 Chevrolet 'Chevy' Deluxe he had purchased for R8 000. The classic American vehicle intrigued many people online.

uSbari Addi, who lives in Cape Town with his content-creating South African family, informed social media users that the car is functional but has been sitting unused.

When asked where he got the gem from, uSbari Addi, who noted that the breaks were locked, responded:

"A friend of a friend's dad that’s moving and liquidating everything."

He also said in the video:

"If you look inside, it's in mint condition. It has essentially no rust underneath."

On Day 1 of the restoration, the businessman detailed the car for R200 and encouraged online users to follow the journey to see him start the vehicle.

Take a look at the vintage in the TikTok video posted on uSbari Addi's account below:

1948 Chevrolet Deluxe amazes the internet

Members of the online community shared their questions as they watched the video on their For You Pages.

Social media users took to their keyboards with interest. Image: RDNE Stock project / Pexels

Source: UGC

@retrofitters_ wrote under the post:

"Wow, vintage for R8 000. Whether you keep or sell, you hit the jackpot, bro."

uSbari Addi replied to the TikTok user:

"I think we’ll rent it out for matric and events so everyone can enjoy it!"

@chanteniqueniemand confessed in the comments:

"I'm so jealous."

@jjjamesjonas said with humour:

"You are too busy, my brother. Give this project to me, please."

@mr_simon0605 told the new car owner:

"That's a steal. Excited to see the journey. Congratulations on your beautiful purchase."

3 Other stories about old cars

Source: Briefly News