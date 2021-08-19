Truck Driver Goes Above and Beyond to Help Stranded Driver Get the Best Deal

Nikki Van Rooyen was stranded after her tyre was damaged by a pothole and her spare was in bad condition

Doko Cwele was sent by her insurance company and he made sure she got the best deal on the market

He drove her to all the tyre dealerships in Kimberly to make sure she got the right price

Nikki Van Rooyen took to the Facebook group #ImStaying to share her amazing experience. She had damaged her tyre on a pothole and her spare tyre was also damaged.

She called her insurance company who sent a driver out with a low bed truck to help her.

Nikki Van Rooyen revealed that Doko made sure she got the best deal available. Photo credit: Nikki Van Rooyen

Nikki revealed that Doko Cwele drove her to Kimberly and took her to all the tyre companies to make sure she got the best deal available.

He told her that he doesn't leave his customers until they are completely satisfied. Nikki said that her daughter's incessant babbling didn't annoy him at all.

Social media users praised Doko for his amazing service

Linda Rowell:

"You are an awesome guy Doko. May others read this story and also take pride in their work, like you so clearly do. Thanks."

Sofahla Mqhutshwa Cwele:

"That's my brother..Cwele is his surname ... Called by clan name Doko our great grandfather."

Edna Anthony:

"Well done Doko, that company is blessed to have such an amazing person like you. To work for them, God bless you and your family."

Anita van Rensburg:

"Doko thank you for caring and making a huge difference in Nikki and her family's lives, you are a super special Champion!!! Wish you all God's blessings, love and protection! "

Police officers celebrated as heroes after helping stranded woman & her family

A woman has thanked two local police officers in a hearty Facebook post after they helped the stranded woman repair her broken-down car. The lady found herself stuck one evening alongside a quiet main road.

According to Bulelwa Lizalise Sibaya's Facebook post, the woman and her family had suffered a tyre puncture while travelling from Umthata to George. Unfortunately, no one in the vehicle had the necessary spanner to change the damaged tyre.

"I called my insurance, and they promised to send people to assist us. After 3 hours of waiting, we called the police because we were in the middle of nowhere and we were panicking and worried about curfew," Sibiya writes.

Source: Briefly.co.za